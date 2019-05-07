https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Body-pulled-from-Red-River-identified-13827177.php
Body pulled from Red River identified
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A man whose body was pulled from the Red River has been identified.
The Caddo Parish Coroner's Office on Tuesday identified the victim as 49-year-old Nathaniel H. Cozart, of Mount Enterprise, Texas.
Cozart's body was spotted in the river Monday around 11:45 a.m.
Authorities say his death remains under investigation.
