CBTX: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ CBTX Inc. (CBTX) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $11 million.

The Houston-based bank said it had earnings of 44 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $36.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.4 million, beating Street forecasts.

CBTX shares have risen 15 percent since the beginning of the year.

