Cadence Bancorp: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Cadence Bancorp (CADE) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $48 million.

The bank, based in Houston, said it had earnings of 57 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $148.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $120.1 million, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.7 million.

Cadence Bancorp shares have risen 9 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 33 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CADE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CADE