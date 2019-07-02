Caller-Times veteran Cavazos Beckett named its top editor

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The Corpus Christi Caller-Times has named Mary Ann Cavazos Beckett as its new editor, becoming the first Latina to lead the newsroom in the 136-year history of the company.

The 36-year-old Cavazos Beckett succeeds Tim Archuleta , who last week was named executive editor of the El Paso Times, which along with the Caller-Times is part of the USA Today Network.

Cavazos Beckett, a Corpus Christi native, has already begun in her new position.

She's a board member of the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors and earlier this year took on the role of regional trending strategist working with other USA Today Network properties in Texas and New Mexico.

Cavazos Beckett has held several other positions with the Caller-Times, including news director and city editor.

___

Information from: Corpus Christi Caller-Times, http://www.caller.com