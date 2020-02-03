Capital Southwest: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Capital Southwest Corp. (CSWC) on Monday reported a fiscal third-quarter loss of $6.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had a loss of 38 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $16 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.4 million.

Capital Southwest shares have climbed almost 1% since the beginning of the year.

