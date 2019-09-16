Chief: Houston police shoot and kill man who fired at them

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston police say two officers shot and killed a man after he fired a pistol at them while running in the direction of an elementary school.

Police Chief Art Acevedo says officers received a report Monday morning of an African American man brandishing a gun at a car wash in the southwest part of the city.

Acevedo says the man ignored police orders to drop the gun and began running toward Valley West Elementary, firing back at the officers. Both returned fire and the man was declared dead about 10 minutes later.

The school was placed on lockdown for about an hour and no one was injured.

Acevedo says the man's name, age and motives are unknown. He says officers have been placed on desk-duty and there will be criminal and internal-affairs probes of the shooting.