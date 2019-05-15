Clarkson to sing national anthem at Indianapolis 500

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelly Clarkson will sing the national anthem at this year's Indianapolis 500.

It will be the second straight year and the third time the Grammy Award-winning superstar will perform on race day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. She also sung the anthem before the 2011 race.

The appearance comes just five days after the season finale of NBC show "The Voice," where Clarkson serves as a coach. NBC will televise the 500 for the first time on May 26.

In making the announcement Tuesday, speedway president Doug Boles called Clarkson a "global icon" and an "incredible singer."

Clarkson, a Texas native, was the inaugural winner of "American Idol" in 2002.

