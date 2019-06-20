Construction worker at site of Iowa wind farm killed

LAKOTA, Iowa (AP) — A worker at the site of a wind farm under construction in north-central Iowa has died after being run over by a semitrailer.

The Kossuth County Sheriff's Office says it received a request Wednesday afternoon for an ambulance at the site near Lakota. Officials say 51-year-old Lee Gruver, of Daisetta, Texas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Station KLGA in Algona reports that once officials determined a vehicle was involved in the death, the investigation was turned over to the Iowa State Patrol and the Iowa Department of Transportation.

