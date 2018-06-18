Convicted Texas Democratic state senator resigning post

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state senator from San Antonio is resigning, months after being convicted on 11 federal counts of money laundering and wire and securities fraud.

Democrat Carlos Uresti was convicted in February and is awaiting sentencing of up to 20 years in prison.

Uresti is appealing and wasn't up for re-election until 2020, but announced that he would quit effective Thursday.

He said in a Monday statement that "keeping in mind the best interests of my constituents and my family, I believe it to be most prudent that I step down" to focus on "ensuring that justice is done."

Federal prosecutors say FourWinds Logistics operated a Ponzi scheme against its investors. Uresti was its general counsel and owned a small stake of company shares that earned him commissions for recruiting investors.