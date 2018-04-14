Convicted Texas senator surrenders law license

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A state senator from San Antonio who was convicted on 11 federal counts of money laundering and wire and securities fraud has surrendered his license to practice law.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that state Sen. Carlos Uresti would have been disbarred after his June sentencing anyway, but chose to voluntarily submit his resignation March 23. His resignation was accepted by the State Bar of Texas' Office of the Chief Disciplinary Counsel the same day, then by the Texas Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The 54-year-old San Antonio Democrat was found guilty Feb. 22 of securities fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering, among other charges, over his involvement in roles at a now-defunct oilfield company.

Uresti has resisted calls to resign his Senate seat.