Court records: Texas man fatally cut his children's throats

HOUSTON (AP) — Court documents allege that a Houston man fatally cut his children's throats after his estranged wife dropped them off for a visit.

Sixty-one-year-old Jean Pierre Ndossoka is charged with two counts of capital murder in connection to the deaths of his 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter.

Authorities say the children were found dead Saturday on a bed at a Houston apartment complex. The children were identified as Marcel Ndossoka and his sister, Anna-Belle Faith Ndossoka.

Police found Ndossoka the next day in his vehicle in a nearby city, suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Investigators said he was expected to survive.

Police say Ndossoka's estranged wife told investigators that after she dropped the children off, Ndossoka called her saying he'd killed them. She later found them dead and called police.