Crews work to control fire at Texas petrochemicals plant

Smoke rises from a fire burning at the Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, east of Houston, Sunday, March 17, 2019. Some residents in the area are being urged to find a safe location indoors after the fire broke out at the petrochemicals terminal. (Steve Gonzales/Houston Chronicle via AP)

DEER PARK, Texas (AP) — Emergency crews in Texas are working to control a large fire burning at a Houston-area petrochemicals terminal that has spread to eight storage tanks.

The fire started Sunday morning at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park, about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Houston. ITC says the risk of explosion is "minimal" and no injuries have been reported.

The company said Monday morning that the fire has spread to a tank that contains a chemical used in nail polish remover, glues and paint thinner. Earlier, the fire spread to separate tanks that contained petrochemical liquids and gases, including fuel oil and bunker oil.

Early Monday, Deer Park lifted its shelter-in-place order for residents but school was canceled Monday in the city.