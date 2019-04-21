Dallas area leads American cities in 2018 population growth

DALLAS (AP) — New U.S. Census Bureau population estimates show the Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington area led American cities in new residents from 2017 to 2018, adding nearly 131,700 people.

Since 2010, the North Texas Metroplex and the Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land area gained more than 1 million people each, placing them as the fourth and fifth most populous metropolitan areas behind New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

The bureau's estimates show two Texas oil centers, Midland and Odessa, were also among the fastest growing American metro areas for the 12-month period ending in July 2018, with populations swelling by 4.3 and 3.2% respectively.

Births and migration to the Lone Star State, which overall added more than 3.5 million people since 2010, were important parts of the population growth in the American south and west.