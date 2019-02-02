Dallas company recalls more than 1 ton of chicken products

DALLAS (AP) — A Texas company has recalled about 2,100 pounds (952.55 kilograms) of chicken items produced last month with incorrect labels.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Saturday announced the recall by Taylor Farms of Dallas.

USDA officials say the products are wrongly labeled as "Chile Relleno" due to misbranding. The items contain an undeclared allergen — wheat. Officials have no reports of anyone getting sick.

The ready-to-eat "HEB Roasted Spaghetti Squash with Alfredo & Chicken" items were incorrectly labeled as "Chile Relleno" and shipped to stores in Texas. The items were produced Jan. 25 through Wednesday. The problem was discovered Friday.

The shipping containers say USDA number EST. 34733. The labels don't have an establishment number.

Consumers should discard the chicken or return the items to the place of purchase.