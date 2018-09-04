'Don't mess with Texas' ad campaign seeks anti-litter song

FILE - IN this April 29, 2015, file photo, workers remove a large ball of trash from the lawn of the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. The ball of trash was used as a prop by the Texas Department of Transportation to launch new announcements as part of the "Don't mess with Texas" anti-litter campaign.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Organizers of the iconic "Don't mess with Texas" advertising campaign are looking for a new tune to promote the anti-trash effort.

The Texas Department of Transportation on Tuesday announced the "Don't mess with Texas" original song contest. It's open to Texas residents, ages 18 and above, and runs through October. Contest rules are at Dontmesswithtexas.org .

The 30-second entries will be collected online. Members of the public then vote for their favorites.

Two winners — in English and in Spanish — get the chance to be featured in a "Don't mess with Texas" TV spot with the Randy Rogers Band and Las Fenix, plus other performances.

The "Don't mess with Texas" ad campaign started more than 30 years and has featured entertainers including George Strait, Willie Nelson and LeAnn Rimes.