EP Energy: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ EP Energy Corp. (EPE) on Wednesday reported a first-quarter loss of $140 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Houston-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 20 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $134 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $229 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $231.6 million.

The company's shares closed at 28 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $2.21.

