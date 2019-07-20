East Texas jailer accused of stealing cash from inmates

LIBERTY, Texas (AP) — An East Texas jailer has been charged with stealing hundreds of dollars from inmates who surrendered the cash when booked.

The Liberty County Sheriff's Office says 23-year-old Mayra Gallegos-Balderas was arrested Tuesday on a theft of property warrant and freed on a personal recognizance bond.

Gallegos-Balderas worked for GEO Group, which operates the Liberty County jail, 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Houston. The charge is a state felony because Gallegos-Balderas was a public servant.

Three people released from jail reported that some or all of the cash they had, documented during booking, wasn't returned. Capt. Ken DeFoor says Gallegos-Balderas allegedly stole nearly $1,500.

Online jail records didn't list an attorney representing Gallegos-Balderas, identified by DeFoor as a now-former correctional officer.

The GEO Group didn't immediately return a message Saturday.