Encore Wire: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

MCKINNEY, Texas (AP) _ Encore Wire Corp. (WIRE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.8 million.

The McKinney, Texas-based company said it had net income of 85 cents per share.

The copper wire maker posted revenue of $336.9 million in the period.

Encore Wire shares have increased almost 10% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $54.99, a climb of 18% in the last 12 months.

