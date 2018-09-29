Estranged boyfriend charged in "Anger Room" creator's death

DALLAS (AP) — A vigil is planned for a Texas woman who created an "Anger Room" where people pay to relieve stress by breaking objects a week after her estranged boyfriend was charged in her death.

Dallas television station KDFW reported Friday that 34-year-old Nathaniel Mitchell was arrested by Grand Prairie police after Donna Alexander was hospitalized with severe head injuries.

Police say Mitchell was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with aggravated assault, but that charge was upgraded to murder when Alexander died from her injuries Sept. 24. Mitchell is being held at the Tarrant County jail without bond.

Alexander in 2011 started the Anger Room, where customers wear protective equipment and smash printers, televisions and other items. A vigil is planned for Alexander on Monday night in Cole Park in Dallas.

___

Information from: KDFW-TV, http://www.myfoxdfw.com