Ex-Cowboys player wanted on probation violation after arrest

This photo provided by the Coppell Police Department shows Josh Brent. The former Dallas Cowboys player is being held on charges that include assaulting a public servant after authorities say officers found him intoxicated outside a Dallas-area fast food restaurant. Coppell police Sgt. Sammy Lujan says officers responded Sunday, June 30, 2019, after a caller expressed concern about a man talking to himself. Lujan says the 31-year-old Brent was intoxicated and resisted as officers attempted to place him in handcuffs. He was taken into custody after officers shot him using a stun gun.(Coppell Police Department via AP) less This photo provided by the Coppell Police Department shows Josh Brent. The former Dallas Cowboys player is being held on charges that include assaulting a public servant after authorities say officers found him ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 95 Caption Close Ex-Cowboys player wanted on probation violation after arrest 1 / 95 Back to Gallery

DALLAS (AP) — A former Dallas Cowboys player previously convicted in a drunken driving crash that killed a teammate is now wanted for violating his probation.

The Dallas County Sheriff's office says a warrant was issued for the arrest of Josh Brent after the former defensive lineman was charged with assaulting a police officer.

Brent was arrested Sunday in the Dallas suburb of Coppell after police say the 31-year-old resisted an officer trying to handcuff him for public intoxication.

In 2014, Brent was convicted of intoxication manslaughter for his role in the crash that killed teammate Jerry Brown Jr. Brent was sentenced to 180 days in jail and 10 years' probation.

It was not immediately clear if Brent was in custody, or if he had an attorney.