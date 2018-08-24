Ex-Michigan State coach latest charged amid Nassar fallout

FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts, appears in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. Numerous people have been criminally charged, fired or forced out of jobs in the wake of the scandal involving once-renowned gymnastics doctor, Nassar, who is serving decades in prison for molesting athletes and for child pornography crimes. (Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal via AP, File) less FILE - In this Feb. 5, 2018 file photo, Larry Nassar, former sports doctor who admitted molesting some of the nation's top gymnasts, appears in Eaton County Court in Charlotte, Mich. Numerous people have been ... more Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, AP Photo: Matthew Dae Smith, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Ex-Michigan State coach latest charged amid Nassar fallout 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State University's former head gymnastics coach is the latest person to be charged in the wake of the sexual abuse scandal surrounding ex-sports doctor Larry Nassar.

Kathie Klages is accused of lying to an investigator in June, when she denied witnesses told her years ago about being sexually assaulted by Nassar. She was criminally charged Thursday.

Nassar was sentenced to decades in prison after hundreds of woman and girls said the once-renowned gymnastics doctor sexually abused them under the guise of medical treatment, including while he worked for Michigan State and USA Gymnastics, which trains Olympians.

Numerous people have since been fired or forced out of their jobs, including the school's president. The former dean of the university's osteopathic medicine school, who had oversight of Nassar, is among those facing criminal charges.