Exterran: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Exterran Corp. (EXTN) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $75,000.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The provider of services for the oil and natural gas industry posted revenue of $343.5 million in the period.

Exterran shares have decreased 14 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $27.01, a fall of nearly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

