Exterran: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Exterran Corp. (EXTN) on Monday reported a third-quarter loss of $9.8 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 10 cents per share.

The provider of services for the oil and natural gas industry posted revenue of $302.4 million in the period.

Exterran shares have decreased 24% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $13.45, a drop of 37% in the last 12 months.

