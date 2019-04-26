Exxon: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Exxon Mobil Corp. (XOM) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $2.35 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 55 cents.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations, but Exxon does not adjust its reported results based on one-time events such as asset sales. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $63.63 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $67.93 billion.

Exxon shares have risen 21 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17 percent. The stock has increased slightly more than 3 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XOM