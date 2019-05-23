Far from border, US cities feel effect of migrant releases

FILE - This March 2, 2019 photo shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz. A surge of asylum-seeking families that has strained cities along the southern U.S. border for months is now being felt in cities far from Mexico. Immigrants are being housed in airplane hangars and rodeo fairgrounds, while local authorities are struggling to keep up with the influx. less FILE - This March 2, 2019 photo shows a Customs and Border Control agent patrols on the US side of a razor-wire-covered border wall along the Mexico east of Nogales, Ariz. A surge of asylum-seeking families ... more Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Far from border, US cities feel effect of migrant releases 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — A surge of asylum-seeking families that has strained cities along the southern U.S. border for months is now being felt in cities far from Mexico.

Immigrants are being housed in an airplane hangar and rodeo fairgrounds, while local authorities struggle to keep up with the influx.

U.S. immigration officials have eyed spots in states like Florida, Michigan and New York, to help process the migrants before they move on to their destination, which could be anywhere in the U.S.

And in border states, cities that are several hours' drive from Mexico are already seeing sometimes hundreds of migrants a day.

The situation is leaving local authorities and nonprofits with the task of providing shelter for a night or two, a few meals and travel assistance to help migrants reach their final destinations across the U.S.