Federal judge hears arguments in Israel boycott law lawsuit

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit that claims a Texas law requiring contractors to certify they do not boycott Israel violates the First Amendment.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Texas filed the federal suit in December against the state's attorney general and others. It argues the law forces people to choose between their First Amendment rights and their livelihoods.

State Attorney General Ken Paxton, two school districts and two universities are listed as defendants.

Attorneys representing the state did not immediately return a request for comment on Friday.

ACLU of Texas attorney Thomas Buser-Clancy says the First Amendment fundamentally protects the right to participate in consumer boycotts.

The suit follows a speech language pathologist's lawsuit against Paxton and a school district over the law.