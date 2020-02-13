Fire truck flips, killing West Texas fire chief

FORT HANCOCK, Texas (AP) — The fire chief of a small West Texas town was killed when the fire truck he was driving flipped, ejecting him from the driver's seat, authorities said.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Fort Hancock Fire Chief Manuel Galindo Jr. died about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when the truck slipped off the pavement on State Route 20 in the town 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of El Paso.

DPS said it's unknown what caused the 71-year-old chief to lose control of the truck. DPS said Galindo wasn't using a seatbelt when the truck flipped over.