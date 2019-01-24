First Financial: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

ABILENE, Texas (AP) _ First Financial Bankshares Inc. (FFIN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $38.4 million.

The bank, based in Abilene, Texas, said it had earnings of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 58 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The commercial banker operating mostly in Texas posted revenue of $101.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $97.1 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $97.9 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.6 million, or $2.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $383.5 million.

First Financial shares have climbed slightly more than 8 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.53, a rise of 33 percent in the last 12 months.

