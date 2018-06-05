First lady to attend Trump's hurricane briefing Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — Melania Trump is planning her first public appearance outside the White House in nearly a month.

The White House says she will join President Donald Trump for a hurricane briefing at Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters in Washington on Wednesday. It would be Mrs. Trump's first appearance outside the White House since May 10.

Since then, the first lady spent five days in the hospital following a kidney procedure and has stayed out of public view for more than three weeks.

She re-emerged Monday at a private White House reception she and the president hosted for military families.

Mrs. Trump joined Trump on multiple trips last year to survey hurricane damage in parts of Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico.