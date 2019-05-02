Fluor: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ Fluor Corp. (FLR) on Thursday reported a loss of $58.4 million in its first quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 42 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 14 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The engineering, construction and operations company posted revenue of $4.19 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.7 billion.

Fluor expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $2 per share.

Fluor shares have risen 22% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 17%. The stock has declined 34% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FLR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FLR