Former gymnastics coach denies charges in Nassar scandal

Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages arrives at the Lansing Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Klages is charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) less Former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages arrives at the Lansing Police Department, Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Lansing, Mich. Klages is charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar ... more Photo: Jake May, AP

This photo provided by the Lansing Police Department shows former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who has been charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Klages appeared in court by video Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, from a police lockup in Lansing, Mich. She is accused of denying that gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities say two teens complained to her back in 1997. (Lansing Police Department via AP) less This photo provided by the Lansing Police Department shows former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach Kathie Klages, who has been charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar ... more Photo: AP

FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. Michigan State University said Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, that the NCAA has cleared it of any rules violations in the Nassar sexual-assault scandal. Nassar pleaded guilty to assaulting girls and women while working as a campus sports doctor for Michigan State athletes and gymnasts in the region. less FILE - In this Jan. 24, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar, a former doctor for USA Gymnastics and member of Michigan State's sports medicine staff, sits in court during his sentencing hearing in Lansing, Mich. ... more Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP

A group of reporters surround Lindsey Lemke, a former Michigan State University gymnast and Larry Nassar survivor, as she speaks after former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was arraigned Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018 in the 54-A District Court in Lansing, Mich. Klages is charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal. (Jake May/The Flint Journal via AP) less A group of reporters surround Lindsey Lemke, a former Michigan State University gymnast and Larry Nassar survivor, as she speaks after former Michigan State gymnastics coach Kathie Klages was arraigned ... more Photo: Jake May, AP











LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A former Michigan State University women's gymnastics coach who's charged with lying to investigators in the Larry Nassar sexual-assault scandal has appeared in court.

Kathie Klages (KLAY'-jis) appeared by video Thursday from a police lockup in Lansing, Michigan. A judge ordered her to post $500 to be released.

Klages is accused of denying that gymnasts had ever complained of assaults by Nassar. Authorities say two teens complained to her back in 1997. Defense attorney Mary Chartier (SHAR'-tee-ay) says Klages denies the charges and will fight them.

Nassar was the doctor for Michigan State's women's gymnastics team. He also treated other gymnasts in the Lansing area and Olympians at USA Gymnastics. He's been sentenced to decades in prison for sexual assault and child pornography crimes.