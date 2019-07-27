Funeral held in St. Louis suburb for slain Ole Miss student

CORRECTS TO SATURDAY, NOT SATURDAY NIGHT - Family and friends depart the the funeral of 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Alexandria "Ally" Kostial at Concordia Lutheran Church in the suburb of Kirkwood, in St. Louis, Mo., on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Kostial was found dead Saturday, July 20, near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university's Oxford, Miss., campus. Another Ole Miss student, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld, is charged with murder. (Cristina M. Fletes/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP) less CORRECTS TO SATURDAY, NOT SATURDAY NIGHT - Family and friends depart the the funeral of 21-year-old University of Mississippi student Alexandria "Ally" Kostial at Concordia Lutheran Church in the suburb of ... more Photo: Cristina M. Fletes, AP Photo: Cristina M. Fletes, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Funeral held in St. Louis suburb for slain Ole Miss student 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

KIRKWOOD, Mo. (AP) — The funeral of a University of Mississippi student found shot to death last week has been held in her suburban St. Louis hometown.

Family and friends gathered Saturday at Concordia Lutheran Church in Kirkwood to memorialize Alexandria "Ally" Kostial. The 21-year-old student's body was found the morning of July 20 near a lake about 30 miles (50 kilometers) from the university's Oxford, Mississippi, campus.

Another Ole Miss student, 22-year-old Brandon Theesfeld of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with murder in Kostial's death.

Surveillance video released by officials in Oxford shows Kostial alive and interacting with people outside a bar just hours before a deputy found her body near Sardis Lake.