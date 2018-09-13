Community to memorialize St. Lucia man killed by Dallas cop
Ryan Tarinelli, Associated Press
Updated
Botham Jean was fatally shot Sept. 6, 2018, by off-duty officer Amber Guyger who says she mistook his residence for her own. A service for 26-year-old Jean will start at noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP, File) less
Photo: Jeff Montgomery, AP
Amber Renee Guyger, a Dallas police officer, was arrested Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, on a manslaughter warrant in the shooting of a black man at his home, Texas authorities said. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a news release that Guyger was booked into the Kaufman County Jail and that the investigation is ongoing. (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office via AP) less
Photo: AP
This Feb. 27, 2014, portrait provided by Harding University in Searcy, Ark., shows Botham Jean. Authorities said Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, that a Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed Jean, a neighbor, after she said she mistook his apartment for her own. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP) less
Photo: Jeff Montgomery, Associated Press
Brandt Jean, center left, brother of shooting victim Botham Jean, hugs his sister Allisa Charles-Findley, during a news conference Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, about the shooting of Botham Jean by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. He was joined by his mother, Allison Jean, second from left, and attorney Benjamin Crump, second from right, as attorney Lee Merritt, right, speaks to the media. A funeral is scheduled Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) less
Photo: Tom Fox, AP
Protesters in the shooting death of Botham Jean gather at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Protesters in the shooting death of Botham Jean gather at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Jamil Tucker listen to Dominique Alexander as they march down to the Dallas Police Association Office to protest the shooting of Botham Jean on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Flowers are placed at the front door apartment of Botham Jean on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Flowers are placed at the front door of Botham Jean's apartment on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Brandt Jean, brother of Botham Jean, stands next to his mother, Allison Jean, during a press conference on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. Botham Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Brandt Jean, center, brother of Botham Jean, cries as he attends a news conference outside the Frank Crowley Courts Building on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, in Dallas, about the shooting of Botham Jean by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on Thursday. He was joined by his mother, Allison Jean and attorney Benjamin Crump. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Tom Fox, AP
Allison Jean raises her hands in the air as she leans on her son, Brandt, during a prayer service for her son Botham Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018 in Dallas. Botham Jean was shot and killed by Dallas police officer Amber Guyger in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Dominique Alexander speaks to the protesters of the shooting of Botham Jean on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters in Dallas. Jean was shot Thursday by off-duty Dallas police officer Amber Guyger, who says she mistook his apartment for hers. (Shaban Athuman /The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Allison Jean, mother of Botham Shem Jean, embraces St. Lucia Ambassador to the U.S. Anton Edmunds, as the Prime Minster of St. Lucia, Allen Chastanet, right, looks on following a press conference on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018 at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Texas. Botham Shem was shot by a Dallas police officer in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/Dallas Morning News/TNS) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, TNS
Allison Jean embraces hers son's friends following a prayer vigil for Botham Shem Jean at the Dallas West Church of Christ on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018 in Dallas. He was shot by a Dallas police officer in his apartment on Thursday night. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peeks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, Associated Press
"Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, stands on a ledge next to a memorial during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
"Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, looks over at a sign that reads "You Could be Botham Shem Jean" during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
Lloyd Harvey, left, holds onto Alyssa Kinsey during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas. Authorities are seeking a manslaughter warrant for the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Jean after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, police said Friday. (Shaban Athuman/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Shaban Athuman, AP
South Side Flats is shown in this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo. A Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed a neighbor after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, authorities said Friday. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. She told responding officers that she believed the victim's apartment was her own when she entered it. less
Photo: Ryan Tarinelli, AP
South Side Flats is shown in this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo. A Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed a neighbor after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, authorities said Friday. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. She told responding officers that she believed the victim's apartment was her own when she entered it. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP
South Side Flats is shown in this Friday, Sept. 7, 2018 photo. A Dallas police officer returning home from work shot and killed a neighbor after she said she mistook his apartment for her own, authorities said Friday. The officer called dispatch to report that she had shot the man Thursday night, police said. She told responding officers that she believed the victim's apartment was her own when she entered it. (Vernon Bryant/The Dallas Morning News via AP) less
Photo: Vernon Bryant, AP
Dallas police say an off-duty officer fatally shot a man after mistakenly entering his apartment instead of her own.
Photo: Metro Video
Dallas police say an off-duty officer fatally shot a man after mistakenly entering his apartment instead of her own.
Photo: Metro Video
Photo: Jeff Montgomery, AP
Botham Jean was fatally shot Sept. 6, 2018, by off-duty officer Amber Guyger who says she mistook his residence for her own. A service for 26-year-old Jean will start at noon Thursday, Sept. 13, at a church in suburban Dallas following a public viewing. (Jeff Montgomery/Harding University via AP, File) less
Photo: Jeff Montgomery, AP
DALLAS (AP) — As his mother describes it, Botham Jean was only a teenager when he presented a plan to evangelize his home country of St. Lucia. He came forward with a map of the small island nation, which he had sectioned off into pieces, and pointed to the communities he wanted to impact first.
"Botham did everything with passion ... God gave me an angel," Allison Jean said at a prayer vigil last weekend.
Friends and family described Jean as a devout Christian throughout college and during his life in Texas. Jean was killed last week when a white off-duty police officer shot the 26-year-old inside his own apartment.
A funeral service is planned for Thursday at a church in suburban Dallas. The service will also be streamed live.
According to court documents, Officer Amber Guyger, 30, said she mistook his apartment for her own and thought she encountered a burglar. Guyger was arrested Sunday for manslaughter and has since been released on bond.
Jean's slaying sparked protest and outrage, and became a flashpoint in an ongoing national conversation over issues of race and law enforcement. But under the lofted ceiling of Jean's church last weekend, the narrative centered on his life and legacy as attendees recalled memories of the man they knew as a passionate singer and caring friend.
Allison Jean said her son was about 8 years old when he wanted to be baptized, but was denied by his father. Jean tried again a year later, again with no success. The third time he asked, Jean came with tears in his eyes.
"Botham said 'Dad, I want to be baptized. I want to be a Christian,'" she recalled to the dozens of people seated in the blue pews.
She also remembered how Jean found his way from St. Lucia to Searcy, Arkansas, where he attended Harding University. There, he majored in accounting and information systems before graduating in 2016, the school said in a statement.
She told Jean to apply to the University of the West Indies, but also gave the OK to apply to Harding University, which was expensive. But Allison Jean said she later found the University of the West Indies never received an application from him.
Instead, Jean had his acceptance from Harding University and a proposal, saying the high price would be justified because he could receive an education while remaining within a religious community.
Todd Gentry, a minister at College Church of Christ in Searcy, Arkansas, said Jean worked as his intern for three years.
"He cared about the Lord and he wanted you to care about the Lord," Gentry said. Jean, he said, made people feel important, whether it was with a cup of coffee or a conversation.
Jean had been living in Dallas and working at accounting and consulting firm PwC.
Co-worker Kerry Ray said Jean lit up a room the moment he stepped in and described him as a selfless and caring man.
"This world has lost a light in the dark," Ray said.
Ray said he was Jean's official coach at the company and started to think of him as a little brother.
"As much as he thought I was leading him, he was leading me," he said.