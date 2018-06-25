Photo: Grant Miller, George W. Bush Presidential Center
Former President George W. Bush works on a painting. An event Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Dallas will showcase his images of Winston Churchill.

Former President George W. Bush works on a painting. An event Tuesday, June 26, 2018, in Dallas will showcase his images of Winston Churchill.

Photo: Grant Miller, George W. Bush Presidential Center
Midlanders and others come to look at artwork by former President George W. Bush 01/19/18 at the exhibit, Portraits of Courage, at Museum of the Southwest. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midlanders and others come to look at artwork by former President George W. Bush 01/19/18 at the exhibit, Portraits of Courage, at Museum of the Southwest. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midlanders and others come to look at artwork by former President George W. Bush 01/19/18 at the exhibit, Portraits of Courage, at Museum of the Southwest. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midlanders and others come to look at artwork by former President George W. Bush 01/19/18 at the exhibit, Portraits of Courage, at Museum of the Southwest. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Midlanders and others come to look at artwork by former President George W. Bush 01/19/18 at the exhibit, Portraits of Courage, at Museum of the Southwest. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
Artwork by former President George W. Bush. 01/19/18 Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram

Photo: Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram
FILE - In this April 1, 2014, file photo, former President George W. Bush tours his new exhibit, "The Art of Leadership: A President's Personal Diplomacy" at the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum in Dallas. Bush will be part of a Dallas program called "The Art & Leadership of Winston Churchill," on Tuesday, June 26, 2018 Organizers say the event, at the Bush Presidential Center, will explore what made Churchill an effective leader and how those lessons can be applied to today's issues. The evening will include an exhibit of a number of Churchill's paintings. (Mona Reeder/The Dallas Morning News via AP, File) less
Photo: Mona Reeder, AP

DALLAS (AP) — A former American president with a flair for art and painting will discuss an ex-British leader also known for his world influence and portraits.

George W. Bush on Tuesday night will be part of a Dallas program called "The Art & Leadership of Winston Churchill."

Organizers say the event, at the George W. Bush Presidential Center, will explore what made Churchill an effective leader and how those lessons can be applied to today's issues.

The evening will include an exhibit of a number of Churchill's paintings. Bush will deliver opening remarks and unveil his own portraits of Churchill in conjunction with a panel discussion about the late British prime minister.

The sold-out event will be streamed live at bushcenter.org.