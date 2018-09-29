Governor issues disaster declaration for 3 Texas counties

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a state disaster for three counties recently affected by severe weather and flooding.

Abbott on Friday issued the disaster declaration for Ellis, Sutton and Tarrant counties, where he says severe weather and flooding that began on Sept. 21 has caused widespread and severe property damage.

Abbott's disaster declaration says that any regulatory statute prescribing procedures for conduct of state business or any state agency rule that would prevent, hinder or delay necessary action in coping with the disaster in the counties shall be suspended upon his office's written approval.

The declaration also suspends any contracting or procurement statutes and rules that would impede any agency's emergency response to protect life or property threatened by the disaster in the counties.