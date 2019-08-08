Green Brick Partners: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $14.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had profit of 29 cents.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $183.5 million in the period.

Green Brick Partners shares have climbed 31% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.52, a decrease of 6% in the last 12 months.

