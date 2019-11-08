Green Brick Partners: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) _ Green Brick Partners Inc. (GRBK) on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 31 cents.

The real estate investment company posted revenue of $209.4 million in the period.

Green Brick Partners shares have climbed 37% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $9.90, an increase of nearly 9% in the last 12 months.

