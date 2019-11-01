HMS Holdings: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) _ HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) on Friday reported third-quarter net income of $21.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of 24 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 30 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The benefits coordinator and billing auditor for government health care programs posted revenue of $146.8 million in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.5 million.

HMS Holdings expects full-year revenue in the range of $630 million to $640 million.

HMS Holdings shares have increased 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 13% in the last 12 months.

