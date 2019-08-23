Hispanic journalist group returns Fox News conference money

WASHINGTON (AP) — A national Hispanic journalism association is returning sponsorship money to Fox News after complaining about incendiary comments from the network's commentators.

The National Association of Hispanic Journalists is returning nearly $17,000 to Fox News, which was scheduled to sponsor the Excellence in Journalism Conference next month in San Antonio, Texas.

NAHJ President Hugo Balta says Fox News Radio host Todd Starnes and others have repeatedly used prejudiced language toward immigrants. He says to accept their financial support "risks the integrity and credibility of NAHJ's 35-year mission."

Marsheila Hayes is the vice president of diversity and inclusion at Fox News. She says NAHJ's decision was unfortunate and Fox News is "proud of our inclusive team and their achievements in journalism."

Latinos around the country have been on edge since 22 people were killed this month in a shooting at an El Paso, Texas, Walmart.