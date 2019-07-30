Huntsman: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $110 million.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had profit of 47 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to 63 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 65 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $2.19 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.29 billion.

Huntsman shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 36% in the last 12 months.

