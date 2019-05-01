Ideal Power: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) _ Ideal Power Inc. (IPWR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents per share. Losses, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 5 cents per share.

In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, the company's shares hit 43 cents. A year ago, they were trading at $1.21.

