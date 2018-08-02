Independent Contract Drilling: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Independent Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) on Thursday reported a loss of $3.3 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The provider of drilling services for oil and natural gas producers posted revenue of $25.8 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $4.04. A year ago, they were trading at $3.60.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICD