Infowars to pay $15K for unauthorized Pepe the Frog posters
Michael Kunzelman, Associated Press
FILE- In this Sept. 5, 2018, file photo Infowars host Alex Jones speaks outside of the Dirksen building of Capitol Hill in Washington. Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that became hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls. Jones on Monday, June 10, 2019 signed his companies’ settlement agreement with Pepe’s creator, California-based artist Matt Furie. less
Photo: Jose Luis Magana, AP
Conspiracy-promoting website Infowars will pay $15,000 to resolve a copyright infringement lawsuit over its sales of a poster featuring the image of Pepe the Frog, a cartoon character that was hijacked by far-right extremists and racist internet trolls.
Infowars host Alex Jones on Monday signed his companies' settlement agreement with Pepe's creator, California-based artist Matt Furie.
An article posted on Infowars' website calls it a "strategic victory" for Jones.
One of Furie's attorneys says the settlement amount is more than the $14,000 that Infowars made from poster sales.
Furie says he didn't authorize Infowars to sell a "MAGA" poster depicting Pepe alongside images of Jones, President Donald Trump, far-right agitator Milo Yiannopoulos and others.
A jury trial for Furie's lawsuit was scheduled to begin July 16 in Los Angeles.