InfraREIT: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ InfraREIT Inc. (HIFR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $13.7 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 31 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 32 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust that owns electric transmission and distribution assets posted revenue of $48.6 million in the period.

InfraREIT shares have increased slightly since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 1.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HIFR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HIFR