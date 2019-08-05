Jacobs Engineering: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) _ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (JEC) on Monday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $524.4 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of $3.80 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.40 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.25 per share.

The construction and technical services company posted revenue of $3.17 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.15 billion.

Jacobs Engineering expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.75 to $5 per share.

Jacobs Engineering shares have risen 36% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has climbed 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on JEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/JEC