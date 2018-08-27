Jury deliberations begin in ex-officer's murder trial

DALLAS (AP) — Jury deliberations have begun in the trial of a white former Texas police officer charged with fatally shooting a black teenager leaving a house party last year.

Roy Oliver was fired from the Balch Springs Police Department days after he shot into a moving car filled with five black teenagers, killing 15-year-old Jordan Edwards. The deliberations started Monday after attorneys gave their closing arguments.

Oliver has testified he thought his partner was in danger and said he decided to fire when he saw the car moving toward his partner. His partner, however, testified he didn't fear for his life and never felt the need to shoot.

Defense attorneys told jurors they must consider the circumstances from Oliver's viewpoint. The prosecution argued Oliver was out of control and looking for a reason to kill.