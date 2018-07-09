Jury selection begins for Texas mosque arson suspect









Photo: Evan Lewis, Associated Press Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Image 1 of 3 Marq Vincent Perez is escorted from the Federal Courthouse in Victoria, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 after a pretrial hearing. Perez, a native of Victoria, is accused of intentionally setting a fire that destroyed the mosque at the Islamic Center of Victoria in Jan. 2017. less Marq Vincent Perez is escorted from the Federal Courthouse in Victoria, Texas, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018 after a pretrial hearing. Perez, a native of Victoria, is accused of intentionally setting a fire that ... more Photo: Evan Lewis, Associated Press Image 2 of 3 Abe Martinez, the Acting U.S. Attorney addresses the media during a press conference in Victoria on Thursday, June 22, 2017. He announced that Marq Perez, 25, of Victoria, has been indicted for allegedly burning the Victoria Islamic Center on Jan. 28, 2017. less Abe Martinez, the Acting U.S. Attorney addresses the media during a press conference in Victoria on Thursday, June 22, 2017. He announced that Marq Perez, 25, of Victoria, has been indicted for allegedly ... more Photo: Bob Owen, San Antonio Express-News Image 3 of 3 J.J. Craig, Victoria Chief of Police, center, answers a question after Abe Martinez, left, the Acting U.S. Attorney addressed the media during a press conference in Victoria, Tx, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. J.J. Craig, Victoria Chief of Police, center, answers a question after Abe Martinez, left, the Acting U.S. Attorney addressed the media during a press conference in Victoria, Tx, on Thursday, June 22, 2017. Photo: Bob Owen, Staff / San Antonio Express-News Jury selection begins for Texas mosque arson suspect 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

VICTORIA, Texas (AP) — A 26-year-old man accused of setting fire to a Southeast Texas mosque is to face a hate crime charge in federal court.

Marq Vincent Perez is also charged with use of a fire to commit a federal felony in the January 2017 fire that destroyed an Islamic center in Victoria, Texas. Jury selection began Monday.

A federal law enforcement officer has testified that an informant said Perez "hated" Muslims and that he believed the center's worshippers are terrorists.

Authorities last year also charged the man with possession of an unregistered destructive device in an indictment unrelated to the mosque fire.

If convicted of the hate crime charge, the most serious count, Perez could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.