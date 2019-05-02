Kirby: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) _ Kirby Corp. (KEX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $44.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 74 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The barge operator posted revenue of $744.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $721.6 million.

Kirby expects full-year earnings to be $3.25 to $3.75 per share.

Kirby shares have climbed 16% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 9% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KEX