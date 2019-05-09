https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/texas/article/Kronos-Worldwide-1Q-Earnings-Snapshot-13831316.php
Kronos Worldwide: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
DALLAS (AP) _ Kronos Worldwide Inc. (KRO) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $30.3 million.
On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had net income of 26 cents.
The maker of titanium dioxide pigments posted revenue of $436.5 million in the period.
Kronos Worldwide shares have risen roughly 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 48% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on KRO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/KRO
