LGI Homes: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ LGI Homes Inc. (LGIH) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $64.9 million.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $2.52 per share.

The entry-level homebuilder in the Texas, Arizona, Florida and Georgia markets posted revenue of $605.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $178.6 million, or $7.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.84 billion.

LGI Homes shares have increased 32% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LGIH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LGIH